Bokf Na Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,271,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,137,000 after purchasing an additional 548,195 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,088,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI opened at $122.71 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $136.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.74.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).