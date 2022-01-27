Bokf Na Makes New $262,000 Investment in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,742 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter worth about $3,339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,018,000 after purchasing an additional 154,533 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 961.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,668 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 32.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 203,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 49,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 23.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $5,086,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $1,636,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 327,639 shares of company stock worth $13,841,503. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76. KB Home has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

KB Home Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

