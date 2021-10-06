Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI): Price Down $-2.48 (-5.03)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.6 (-1.27)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BCEI

At the time of this writing, BCEI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.6 (-1.27%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that BCEI has seen 2 straight down hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

BCEI ranks 111th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks.

BCEI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, BCEI’s price is down $-2.48 (-5.03%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row BCEI has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows BCEI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< BCEI: Daily RSI Analysis For BCEI, its RSI is now at 20.3753.

BCEI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For BCEI News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on BCEI may find value in this recent story:

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. Announces Offering of $400 Million of New Senior Notes

DENVER, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (“Bonanza Creek”) (NYSE: BCEI) announced today that, subject to market conditions, it intends to offer $400 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) in a private placement (the “Offering”) to eligible purchasers under Rule 144A and Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Bonanza Creek expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering, together

