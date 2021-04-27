Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG): Price Now Near $2451.42; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BKNG

At the time of this writing, BKNG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.84 (-0.08%) from the hour prior. BKNG has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

BKNG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, BKNG’s price is down $-6.83 (-0.28%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows BKNG’s price action over the past 90 days.

