Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT): Price Now Near $94.47; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BOOT

Currently, BOOT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $2.1 (2.27%) from the hour prior. BOOT has seen its price go up 10 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

BOOT ranks 11th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

BOOT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, BOOT’s price is up $3.77 (4.16%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Boot Barn Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< BOOT: Daily RSI Analysis BOOT’s RSI now stands at 99.2832.

BOOT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

