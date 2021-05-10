Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH): Price Down $-0.33 (-0.4)% Over Past Day, Up $0.1 (0.12)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BAH

Currently, BAH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.1 (0.12%) from the hour prior. BAH has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on BAH; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

BAH ranks 175th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

BAH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, BAH’s price is down $-0.33 (-0.4%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

