Borgwarner Inc (BWA): Price Now Near $49.56; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BWA

Currently, BWA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.69 (1.41%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that BWA has seen 2 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

BWA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, BWA’s price is up $1.63 (3.4%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as BWA has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on BWA; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Borgwarner Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

