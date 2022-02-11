BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Holdings Cut by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. decreased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 211,705 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $15,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BorgWarner by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 1,962.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWA opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.28. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $55.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 21.12%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

