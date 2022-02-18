BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 411,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $17,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,634,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $416,301,000 after buying an additional 177,879 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,318,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $273,023,000 after buying an additional 22,749 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,696,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,133,000 after buying an additional 418,828 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,340,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,247,000 after buying an additional 269,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,196,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,522,000 after buying an additional 953,823 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $44.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).