Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM): Price Now Near $994.47; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SAM

Currently, SAM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $6 (0.61%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as SAM has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

SAM ranks 1st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Beer & Liquor stocks.

SAM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SAM’s price is up $8.39 (0.85%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row SAM has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Boston Beer Co Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.