Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM): Price Now Near $994.47; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SAM
Currently, SAM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $6 (0.61%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as SAM has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
SAM ranks 1st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Beer & Liquor stocks.
SAM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
At the moment, SAM’s price is up $8.39 (0.85%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row SAM has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Boston Beer Co Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.
Investors and traders in SAM may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day: Boston Beer Climbs as Guggenheim Adds to ‘Best Idea’ List Boston Beer could see its Truly hard seltzer, lemonade and iced tea franchise double, Guggenheim analysts said, adding the stock to their best-ideas list. Want More Great Investing Ideas? 9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021 5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns 7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market
For SAM News Traders
Investors and traders in SAM may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:
Boston Beer Climbs as Guggenheim Adds to ‘Best Idea’ List
Boston Beer could see its Truly hard seltzer, lemonade and iced tea franchise double, Guggenheim analysts said, adding the stock to their best-ideas list.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021
5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns
7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market