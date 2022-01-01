Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $543.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Boston Beer lagged the industry in the past three months, courtesy of the negative investor sentiment regarding the slowdown in the hard seltzer business trends. The slowing hard seltzer trends also hurt the company’s bottom line in third-quarter 2021, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reported net loss per share in the quarter mainly due to direct and indirect costs incurred related to the slowing hard seltzer business. Higher operating costs also hurt the bottom line. Consequently, the company provided a soft view for 2021. However, the top line beat estimates and improved year over year, mainly backed by shipments growth. Despite the soft hard seltzer trends, the company noted that the Truly brand has continued to gain share and strengthen its long-term position. Twisted Tea brand also holds potential.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $777.33.

NYSE SAM opened at $505.10 on Tuesday. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $435.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.02 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $492.65 and a 200-day moving average of $626.08.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The company had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Boston Beer by 5,500.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Boston Beer by 65.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Beer by 220.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

