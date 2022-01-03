Boston Partners Acquires 39,630 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,504,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,630 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Whirlpool were worth $306,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $234.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.33 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.88 and a 200-day moving average of $219.34.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.23.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

