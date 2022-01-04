Boston Partners Buys 118,577 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,261,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,577 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $142,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.4% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEAK opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.73. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average is $34.86.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).