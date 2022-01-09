Boston Partners Buys 1,400 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Vipshop were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 129,617 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 153,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 38,193 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 774.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 26,206 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 367,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 35,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VIPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Benchmark lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. CLSA decreased their target price on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $8.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

