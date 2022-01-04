Boston Partners Buys 33,057 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Boston Partners raised its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,189,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,057 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $134,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $121.94 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $123.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.24 and its 200 day moving average is $112.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 108.40%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

