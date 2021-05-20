Boston Properties Inc (BXP): Price Now Near $109.97; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BXP

At the moment, BXP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.7 (0.65%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

BXP ranks 62nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

BXP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, BXP’s price is up $0.44 (0.4%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as BXP has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows BXP’s price action over the past 90 days.