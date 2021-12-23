Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Rescott anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $2.08 per share for the year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BSX. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.72.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.13.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,417,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054,254 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $268,761,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 70.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,310,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 86.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,651,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,098 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $30,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,463 shares of company stock worth $19,761,709 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

