Boston Scientific Corp (BSX): Price Now Near $42.71; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BSX

At the time of this writing, BSX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.19 (-0.43%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that BSX has seen 2 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

BSX ranks 106th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Medical Equipment stocks.

BSX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, BSX’s price is down $-0.5 (-1.16%) from the day prior. BSX has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows BSX’s price action over the past 90 days.