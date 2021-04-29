Boston Scientific Corp (BSX): Price Now Near $43.84; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BSX

Currently, BSX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.13%) from the hour prior. BSX has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Medical Equipment stocks, BSX ranks 85th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

BSX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, BSX’s price is down $-0.4 (-0.89%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows BSX’s price action over the past 90 days.

For BSX News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on BSX may find value in this recent story:

Boston Scientific Reclaims Buy Point On A ‘Standout’ Quarter For One Business

Boston Scientific easily beat Wall Street’s first-quarter expectations and issued strong full-year and second-quarter outlooks, leading BSX stock to reclaim a buy point on the weekly chart.

