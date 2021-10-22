Bottomline Technologies Inc (EPAY): Price Up $0.64 (1.37)% Over Past Day, Up $0.4 (0.85)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for EPAY

At the moment, EPAY (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.4 (0.85%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, EPAY ranks 98th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

EPAY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, EPAY’s price is up $0.64 (1.37%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as EPAY has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Bottomline Technologies Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< EPAY: Daily RSI Analysis For EPAY, its RSI is now at 100.

EPAY and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

