Botty Investors LLC Has $29.40 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Botty Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,948 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 8.8% of Botty Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,890.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,382.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3,404.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,207.05.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

