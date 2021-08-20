Box Inc (BOX): Price Now Near $24.79; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BOX

At the time of this writing, BOX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.07 (0.28%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row BOX has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

BOX ranks 219th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

BOX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, BOX’s price is up $0.16 (0.65%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 day moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows BOX’s price action over the past 90 days.

< BOX: Daily RSI Analysis For BOX, its RSI is now at 62.7273.

BOX and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For BOX News Traders

Investors and traders in BOX may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Will Box (BOX) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

Box (BOX) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market