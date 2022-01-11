BP (NYSE:BP) Raised to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $4.10 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered BP from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank raised BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.53.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.87. BP has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $30.29.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.23 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BP will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. BP’s payout ratio is 66.84%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BP during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 48.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 202.8% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?