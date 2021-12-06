BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Short Interest Update

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,080,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 13,570,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of BP stock opened at $26.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16. BP has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $30.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BP will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,316,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BP during the second quarter valued at approximately $670,000. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities began coverage on BP in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.94.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

