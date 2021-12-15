Brady Corp (BRC): Price Down $-0.25 (-0.48)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.25 (-0.48)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BRC

At the moment, BRC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.25 (-0.48%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as BRC has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

BRC ranks 15th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of NA stocks.

BRC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, BRC’s price is down $-0.25 (-0.48%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as BRC has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 and 50 day moving averages, resulting in them with price now being below them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows BRC’s price action over the past 90 days.

BRC: Daily RSI Analysis BRC's RSI now stands at 0.

BRC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

