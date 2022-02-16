Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 1,539 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 38,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $228.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.66 and a 200-day moving average of $226.76. The company has a market cap of $153.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.74.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

