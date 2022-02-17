Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 43.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 114,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,845,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VAW stock opened at $187.36 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.89 and a fifty-two week high of $201.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.56.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

