Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,236 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,879,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after buying an additional 1,257,419 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 201.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,820,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,399,000 after buying an additional 1,217,578 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,226,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,021,932,000 after buying an additional 957,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.07.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $62.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $41.90 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average is $56.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

