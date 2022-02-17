Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,952 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $75.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.67. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

