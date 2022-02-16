Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 1,353 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after acquiring an additional 696,922 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after acquiring an additional 566,470 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,712,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,745,000 after buying an additional 110,861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,324,000 after buying an additional 396,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,820,000 after buying an additional 276,454 shares during the last quarter.

MUB opened at $112.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.11 and its 200 day moving average is $116.01. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.15 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

