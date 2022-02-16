Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 59 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.24.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $393.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $366.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.08. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $298.54 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $121.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

