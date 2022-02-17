Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 60 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total transaction of $3,205,431.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,315 shares of company stock valued at $23,085,155. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $308.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $110.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $334.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.78. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.28 and a 1 year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.32.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

