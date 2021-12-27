Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $62,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in NVIDIA by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 130,986 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $104,802,000 after acquiring an additional 19,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $296.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $741 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.34, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 560,012 shares of company stock valued at $181,813,810. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

