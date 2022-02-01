Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 49,581 PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 49,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in PVH by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.7% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $95.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.28. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $78.76 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.71 and a 200-day moving average of $107.53.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.15%.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella bought 960 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

