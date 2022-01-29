Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 53,496 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $13,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,158,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,860,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,959,000 after acquiring an additional 592,745 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,912,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,202,000 after acquiring an additional 711,924 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,417,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,116,000 after acquiring an additional 562,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $31.40 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.59%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).