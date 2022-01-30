Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RS stock opened at $151.59 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $114.26 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.56.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

