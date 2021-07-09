Braskem Sa (BAK): Price Now Near $22.85; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BAK

At the moment, BAK (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (0%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on BAK; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

BAK ranks 43rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Chemicals stocks.

BAK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, BAK’s price is up $0.61 (2.74%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows BAK’s price action over the past 90 days.