Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BREE. Barclays dropped their price target on Breedon Group from GBX 113 ($1.53) to GBX 110 ($1.49) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.76) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 117 ($1.58).

BREE stock opened at GBX 90.60 ($1.23) on Tuesday. Breedon Group has a one year low of GBX 82 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 113.92 ($1.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 91.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 97.62.

Breedon Group Company Profile

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

