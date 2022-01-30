Brewin Dolphin’s (BRW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

BRW has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 420 ($5.67) to GBX 400 ($5.40) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 410 ($5.53) to GBX 430 ($5.80) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.40) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.80) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Brewin Dolphin presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 410.67 ($5.54).

Shares of LON:BRW opened at GBX 322 ($4.34) on Wednesday. Brewin Dolphin has a 52 week low of GBX 287 ($3.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 412 ($5.56). The stock has a market capitalization of £977.99 million and a P/E ratio of 17.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 351.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 367.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.15) per share. This is a positive change from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.79%.

In related news, insider Joanna Hall acquired 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.67) per share, for a total transaction of £4,965.10 ($6,698.73). Also, insider Robin Beer sold 16,684 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($5.06), for a total transaction of £62,565 ($84,410.42). Insiders have purchased a total of 4,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,202 in the last quarter.

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

