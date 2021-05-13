Brf Sa (BRFS): Price Down $-0.07 (-1.64)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.02 (-0.51)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BRFS

At the time of this writing, BRFS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.51%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

BRFS ranks 45th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Food Products stocks.

BRFS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, BRFS’s price is down $-0.07 (-1.64%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that BRFS has seen 3 straight down days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 200 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Brf Sa’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market