Brian Halligan Sells 1,335 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) insider Brian Halligan sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.75, for a total value of $1,051,646.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $9,581,184.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total value of $9,170,380.80.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00.

HUBS stock opened at $806.91 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.78 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of -486.09 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $773.40 and a 200 day moving average of $660.06.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $795.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in HubSpot by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide