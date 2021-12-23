BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO): Price Up $0.14 (0.36)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.28 (-0.72)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BBIO

At the moment, BBIO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.28 (-0.72%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, BBIO ranks 85th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

BBIO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, BBIO’s price is up $0.14 (0.36%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. BridgeBio Pharma Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< BBIO: Daily RSI Analysis For BBIO, its RSI is now at 21.0317.

BBIO and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

