Bridgefront Capital LLC Sells 12,971 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Bridgefront Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,971 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $9.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.53.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

