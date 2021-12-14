Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.13

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and traded as low as $11.75. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 757 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.69 million, a PE ratio of 1,176.18 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgford Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgford Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Bridgford Foods by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. 5.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID)

Bridgford Foods Corp. engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of frozen and snack food products throughout the United States. It operates through the Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products business segments. The Frozen Food Products segment manufactures and distributes food products, including biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items and sandwiches.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio