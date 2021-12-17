Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.27.

BHG opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94. Bright Health Group has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). On average, research analysts expect that Bright Health Group will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,804,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,296,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,081,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,744,520,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

