Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM): Price Now Near $143.8; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BFAM
Currently, BFAM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.73 (-0.51%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Out of Personal Services stocks, BFAM ranks 50th in regards to today’s price percentage change.
BFAM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
Currently, BFAM’s price is down $-0.37 (-0.26%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows BFAM’s price action over the past 90 days.
Investors and traders in BFAM may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day: As American Economy Recovers, Employers Prioritize Education Benefits to Attract and Develop Workers Bright Horizons EdAssist Solutions has compiled a “Smartest Employer Spotlight” to recognize employers with the most comprehensive education benefits. Want More Great Investing Ideas? 9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021 5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns 7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market
For BFAM News Traders
Investors and traders in BFAM may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:
As American Economy Recovers, Employers Prioritize Education Benefits to Attract and Develop Workers
Bright Horizons EdAssist Solutions has compiled a “Smartest Employer Spotlight” to recognize employers with the most comprehensive education benefits.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021
5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns
7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market