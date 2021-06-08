Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM): Price Now Near $143.8; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BFAM

Currently, BFAM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.73 (-0.51%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Personal Services stocks, BFAM ranks 50th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

BFAM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, BFAM’s price is down $-0.37 (-0.26%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows BFAM’s price action over the past 90 days.