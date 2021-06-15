Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM): Price Now Near $147.62; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BFAM

At the time of this writing, BFAM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.32 (-0.22%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

BFAM ranks 7th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Personal Services stocks.

BFAM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, BFAM’s price is up $0.06 (0.04%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as BFAM has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows BFAM’s price action over the past 90 days.