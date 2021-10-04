BrightSpire Capital Inc (BRSP): Price Up $0.03 (0.31)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.03 (-0.31)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BRSP

At the time of this writing, BRSP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.31%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

BRSP ranks 91st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

BRSP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, BRSP’s price is up $0.03 (0.31%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row BRSP has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. BrightSpire Capital Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< BRSP: Daily RSI Analysis BRSP’s RSI now stands at 81.3953.

BRSP and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

