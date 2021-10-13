BrightSpire Capital Inc (BRSP): Price Up $0.11 (1.06)% Over Past Day, Up $0.02 (0.15)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BRSP

Currently, BRSP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.02 (0.15%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that BRSP has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

BRSP ranks 66th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

BRSP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, BRSP’s price is up $0.11 (1.06%) from the day prior. BRSP has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. BrightSpire Capital Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< BRSP: Daily RSI Analysis For BRSP, its RSI is now at 69.4915.

BRSP and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

