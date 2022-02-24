BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 192.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.71. BrightSpire Capital has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in BrightSpire Capital by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in BrightSpire Capital by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

